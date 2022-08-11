A pack of dogs were so excited when they saw a man they had not seen at all in weeks he was away

As soon as the man stepped into the compound, the dogs ran towards the man, trying to reach as high as his shoulders

Some social media users who watched the video joked that the dogs were probably happy to see him because they were not being fed well

A young man with the TikTok handle @snipergangttg has shared a video of their house dogs giving his brother a great welcome after he returned from his national service camp.

Immediately the man in his khaki trousers came into the compound, the dogs rushed towards him and stood on their hinds. It should be noted that the orientation camp takes place over a period of three weeks to prepare new corps members for their tasks during the service year.

The dogs were very happy to see the young man. Photo source: TikTok/@snipergangttg

Lovely dogs

The pets were hopping around in a show of excitement that captured how they missed him during the time he was away at the camp.

The corps member was all smiles as he played with the animals, petting each of them. They almost fell him.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Bodi2006 said:

"He must have cared for the dogs very well, for the dogs to reciprocate the love."

Susage said:

"Them say Abeg this bros no give us food chop since."

Datskitmaker said:

"God knows I can never visit this house even if una dey share money."

Chizzy said:

"Not your husky complaining to you."

Hibryd_pound said:

"That is 15 million in a compound."

Astounding Gsax said:

"Dogs don't forget who has been there for Them but Humans ehm... lemme stop here."

ego_bennie said:

"The husky didn't get any love, he had to complain about it."

Anthony Obiekea said:

"If the wrong person enter ur house at the wrong time, Godddd."

user1915248062761 said:

"if Dem dey share money for this compound baba God know say I no fit ever enter."

