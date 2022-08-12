A Nigerian man has been hailed by netizens as a 'real husband material' after he was spotted back carrying a baby

The doting man went about his shopping at a mall in Ibadan with a baby strapped to his back with a clothing material

His lovely act drew the attention of shoppers as they couldn't help but stare at him admirably as he walked

In Nigeria, it is popular to see women back carry babies while in public, but a man has shown that males can also do such.

The man was recorded shopping with a baby strapped to his back at a mall in Ibadan.

The man caused a stir at the mall. Photo Credit: TikTok/@pst_og

Source: UGC

The clip, which was shared by a TikToker with the handle @pst_og was captioned, "Husband material spotted in Ibadan."

Like something he was accustomed to, the man was unperturbed by prying eyes as he went about his shopping.

At some points, some people had to interact with him after some long, admirable stares. He just smiled at them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Alabama said:

"I do back my baby all the time but not in a public place oo only at home."

akadazzle said:

"I used to do this at home 20years ago. Sweet. I'll repeat for my grandchildren if I'm alive."

coated p said:

"The baby mom must be very hard working mom she will be very proud to have him."

Daughterofzion said:

"What a woman can do a man can do better Please all men should take up this women duty."

OLAK 1 said:

"May God no kill my woman for me ooh,I no fit do this in public, indoor am okay by it."

Source: Legit.ng