A viral video showing Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullin of the US being pulled over by a policeman for speeding has gone viral

Mullins reacts to the cop pulling him over by saying that he "runs the county"

The video has over 3.5 million views on YouTube and viewers commented on the politician's arrogance and offered support to the cop

A politician in the United States gave a cop an arrogant response after he was pulled over for speeding in his Ferrari 458 Italia.

A traffic officer in Florida pulled a local politician over and the exchange between the two was caught on camera. Image: Netcarshow / Getty stock photo

According to FOX35 Orlando, Joe Mullins is a Flagler County commissioner in Florida and was filmed talking to a highway patrol trooper on the vehicle's camera.

The Ferrari 458 Italia Spyder is powered by a 4.5-litre V8 engine, Ferrari reports.

The viewers in the comments section offered positive reactions to the cop's approach to the driver, here are some of the best:

reconz says:

"Can we just talk about how chill the trooper is, only gives tickets to people who had a warning."

JAY EL says:

"No one is above the law, at least this trooper knows that."

Trond Børge Krokli says:

"It will always be difficult to deal with someone with this sense of entitlement. They very often believe that the law does not apply to them."

Corban Finch says:

"Power doesn't corrupt us, it just exposes us for who we really are as individuals."

Junior Police Officer Captured On Video Disrespecting His Superior; Clip Sparks Reaction

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a junior police officer was caught on camera talking back to his superior officer in what many on social media say is a rare instance of insubordination.

The short clip posted by a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has sparked many reactions.

In the short video, the junior police officer, a dispatch rider, could be seen refusing to mention his name and his service number to the superior officer.

