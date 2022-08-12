A group of individuals were surprised when they stumbled upon a hilarious traffic cop dancing while directing traffic

The cop can be seen pulling off slick and energetic dance moves for all to see while doing his job, of course

Many were impressed with the man's crazy routine and were glad that he truly enjoys what he does

A dancing cop has gone viral for his creative and entertaining dance moves that many South Africans have enjoyed. Images: SA Long Distance Truckers/ Facebook

A group of people were travelling when they encountered a traffic cop. The exuberant man was seen doing his job with flashy dance moves.

Things can happen out of nowhere while you mind your business in your day-to-day life. Some of these things can be mundane, but sometimes, they can be quite funny and memorable, just like in this Facebook post.

The group sat in the car, perplexed and amused by the slick and energetic routine. One of the passengers can be heard asking repeatedly:

"Is he a cop?"

One man confirmed that he was indeed a cop. The man was seen wearing the normal uniform you would see any South African policeman wear, but what made him stand out was the fancy footwork and arms flailing.

Many South Africans are enamoured by the man's crazy moves. Check out the comments below:

Ash Butau said:

"Lol, no one understands the happiness this dude is going through."

Voi Cloete shared:

"That’ll brighten your day even when the traffic’s bad!"

Mah Msomi commented:

"Makes waiting more fun. They would have been bored if wasn't for him making them laugh with his entertainment."

Glyn Smith mentioned:

"Give that man a Bells. Brilliant and what a way to start a day."

Seluh Mvuselelo Mdluli said:

"This guy is so high intelligent, his act makes you to calm yor mood to comply and follow with his rules while you still watching him to give you a way."

Kwazi Kwanda Mchunu commented:

"Love your Job... You will never feel any pressure even if your boss or manager gives you a hard time. If you love your job, trust me, you won't feel that pain."

