Hrm Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare II, the youngest king in Nigeria has celebrated graduating from secondary school

The Ondo king who is over 17 years of age took to social media to appreciate his family, siblings and the citizens of his kingdom for their support during the 6 years he spent in boarding school

Oba Oloyede urged support from people as he set his sights on the tasks ahead as he begins adulthood

Social media users have congratulated Hrm Oba Oloyede Adeyeoba Akinghare II, the Arujale (Ojima) of Okeluse kingdom as he celebrated his graduation from secondary school.

The Ondo ruler who is the youngest king in Nigeria shared pictures from the graduation ceremony via his Instagram handle.

The king graduated from secondary school. Photo Credit: @officialarujale_of_okeluse

Source: UGC

The young king appreciated his entire family and kingdom for supporting him for the 6 years he was in boarding school.

"Congratulations to me as the journey of 6years in secondary school finally ended today , thankful to God Almighty, my parents, my sisters, my chiefs, my friends, well wishers and the entire citizens of Okeluse Kingdom for all the support everyone of you have rendered throughout the 6years of being in a boarding school..."

While also appreciating the school management and staff of the secondary school, he called for more support towards tasks ahead as he enters adulthood.

"My journey into adulthood begins now with the numerous tasks ahead of me and I implore every single lover out there to support me as I can’t do this alone, I will continue to strive for the development of my kingdom, my people and elevating the stool of my forefathers into greatness...," he wrote.

See his post below:

People celebrate the king

@officialmykel_femo said:

"Congratulations ALAYELUWA."

@oladushmain4 said:

"Congratulations kabiyesi,More Success to attain."

@theprincessayo said:

"Congratulations my king."

@hrm_regentadetutu_adesida.5 said:

"Congratulations Kabiyesi."

@officialolori_of_iboropa said:

"Congratulations Kabiyesi, wishing you more success."

Accra Technical University Student Who Studied General Arts In SHS Graduates With First-Class In Engineering

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an overjoyed Ghanaian young man recently took to social media to share his excitement with his followers.

In a heartwarming post on his LinkedIn timeline, Immanuel Frimpong Obuobi shared that he was a General Arts student at the Pope Johns Senior High School and Minor Seminary but thankfully, he gained admission to Accra Technical University to read Mechanical Engineering and has successfully graduated with a first-class degree.

"From a “General Arts” student in senior high school to graduating with first-class mechanical engineering is an accomplishment worth celebrating and a story worth telling"

The brilliant young man took the opportunity to thank God for his support and for blessing him with the kind of family he has.

Source: Legit.ng