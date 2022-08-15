A man has cried out on social media after he came across his obituary video trending on TikTok

The video was allegedly shared by a stranger who he does not know and who claims he is a family member and an uncle

In the video, the TikToker claims that the man named Chima was dead and long buried on August 6th

A young man named Chima has come out to announce clearly that he is not dead but very much alive and kicking.

The disclaimer is coming after a TokToker shared a video with his photos announcing to the world that he was an uncle who has just been buried.

Chima says he is still alive. Photo credit: @chymer22.

I'm not dead, Chima cries out

In the video, Chima was announced dead and buried on August, 6 and it was accompanied by a mournful song rendered in Igbo.

But this turned out to be an expensive joke made by an internet users who posted the video in order to go viral on the video-sharing platform.

The photos used by the young lady seem to have been taken from Chima's Instagram account, where some of them can be seen.

Disputing the obituary post, Chima said:

"Woke up this morning to find out that someone made a video on TikTok with my pictures saying I was her late uncle that was buried on the 6th of this month. To be honest, I don't know how to feel. What kind of sick joke is this? I don't know who she is and I'm certainly not dead."

Watch the video below:

Netizens on Instagram react

@olu_of_nj said:

"This is why I no dey believe anything on social media period!!! But get her arrested tho."

@ararecovereddiamond commented:

"He should sue the person, simple. This isn't good at all."

@divine_casuals reacted:

"She should be blocked from social media. IG , tiktok, Facebook everywhere!!!"

@chekwasc said:

"This person should be traced, arrested and jailed. This isn’t a good one at all!"

@bennyella0110 said:

"Locate her and get her arrested cause this joke is too expensive."

Woman on trial for killing hubby and posting the obituary online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady posted her husband's obituary on Facebook but was later charged for the man's mur*der.

The 71-year-old woman named Nancy Crampton-Brophy earlier published an essay in which she guided women on how to mu*rder their spouse in 2011.

Social media was agog with reactions to the woman's action with some saying she premeditated the act before writing the said essay.

