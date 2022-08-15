A trending video has shown a tall lady who is wedded to a diminutive man as they emerged for their reception

The video has generated mixed reactions among internet users, with some saying the couple should be left alone to enjoy their marriage

Others, however, contend that the bride may not be all that happy since she was seen sitting down when the man was dancing

A video of a tall bride with her diminutive groom has caused a lot of stir on social media platforms.

The video shows the man walking into the reception hall with his bride, who is much taller than him.

The video has generated mixed reactions online. Photo credit: TikTok/@maan........y.g.

It is true love

In the short clip seen on Instagram, the man was seen dancing alone at the reception while his wife was sitting down and talking to another person.

The video has generated a lot of reactions from Instagram users, with some arguing that the relationship between the two is born out of true love.

Others, however, contend that the woman is not happy since she was sitting down at some point when her husband was dancing alone at the reception.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@josephtony_01 said:

"That guy yellow guy dancing is actually mocking them."

@jhane_th commented:

"Na today this single life pain me pass."

@iamdx2 said:

"The lower you go, the cooler it becomes."

@cdymnd reacted:

"Lmao.. The wife no happy."

@therapist_roundtable said:

"The fact that you see two people in a wedding attire, getting married, does not signify True love. Wedding Ceremony is not True Love. The life after marriage is when true love is tested. (Unpopular opinion)."

@odion_agiemhete said:

"Waoooo congratulations to them.. Please madam don't cheat oh."

@anita_ifeoma commented:

"God abeg o. I no say I no get issues with short people but this one ehh."

