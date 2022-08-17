An adorable video of a man welcoming his girlfriend home after 'NSS' camp has caught the attention of social media users

In the clip, the man was seen the moment he stormed the airport and gave his woman a passionate hug

They were later seen in a heavily decorated room with blue lights and things that put couples in the romantic mood

A young lady has shared the video of the romantic moment her man welcomed her home after she completed her mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC camp.

The man stormed the airport in style to wait for his woman and gave her a passionate hug the moment he sighted her.

The man ushered his girl into a beautifully decorated room. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: UGC

Sweet welcome after 'NSS' camp stress

At home, the lady was ushered into a room lit with blue, eye-catching lights that put people in a romantic mood.

The room was heavily decorated with balloons and sweet love flowers that put shivers down people's spines.

The sweet video has attracted the attention of social media users who are currently analysing it from the angle they see it. Some are left asking God when.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react to video

@favourojunta_mhizfizzy said:

"God when o, on how I carried my own bag home and slept off."

@bolanle_diamond commented:

"Una don start abi welcome back shower."

@call_me_auntyarike reacted:

"I be bombastic element. Nothing you fit tell me?"

@claudilicious_claudy said:

"I done ask una many times, where una Dey see this love??? Nobody done answer me."

@it_is__anastasia reacted:

"There are levels to this love thing o!"

@bobieekosiso said:

"No be small thing o, just off the lights 2nyt, play music aloud and show him appreciation."

@noelb_blark commented:

"But God never told me this love thing will be hard to find."

@sylvia_zoeee said:

"Off this blue light make I see we’ll type congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng