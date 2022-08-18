A Nigerian lady shared a video to show the rigour she faced at the Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria before graduation

The lady weathered many endurance exercises that had her white stained as her strength was tested

Many people who saw her dressed in a uniform congratulated her for passing through her education phase

A Nigerian lady who is getting ready to have a career in the maritime industry has gone online to share a video of the rigorous training she went through.

In the video, the lady with the TikTok handle @temilade22 tagged her schoolmates at the Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria.

Many people asked her how they could also enrol in her school. Photo source: TikTok/@temilade22

Endurance test

A part of the clip she shared has her and others wallowing in dirty mud as a way to taste their endurance levels. Other parts showed the lady in a beautiful uniform.

Many Nigerians took to her comment section to praise her. Some said that they have been looking forward to being accepted into the same school.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Toyyibah Yetunde Aze said:

"Congratulations, dearie."

user9302544990843 said:

"Awon omo shipping school, you mind being friends with me."

Harkorsile Harbiolar said:

"Pls how can one enroll for it pls."

raphlin said:

"Congrats dear God protection."

Mike 1982 said:

"Pls where is the school which state?"

She replied:

"Badagry Lagos."

Oyinbo Emmanuel said:

"They see the glory not the story, looking good."

aderonke1122 said:

"Congratulations okomi, am happy for you."

Olaniyan Ore-ofe Oladoyin said:

"Congratulations to you gallant officer."

