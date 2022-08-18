A lady has been hailed on social media for her courageous and beautiful showcase with a policeman

The lady stopped the police officer who was headed somewhere and began to dance for him without any introduction

The officer stood and watched her without a word and what she did next to him was nothing short of wholesome

A trending video captured the moment a daring lady stopped a police officer and began to dance for him.

The lady identified as Miriam Kesanga caused a stir with her action and its ending got many hailing her.

She danced for the police officer. Photo Credit: TikTok/@miriamkesanga

Source: UGC

The short video she shared on TikTok started with a well-dressed policeman going somewhere only to be stopped in his tracks by a lady who touched him from behind.

Miriam entertained the policeman with her dancing

As soon as he turned back, the lady with a welcoming smile placed an MP on the ground and began dancing to the song Sokoto by Megasco.

The officer watched her without saying a word. After doing different dance steps, she went on one knee and offered him an item she took out from her pocket.

She then followed up the kind gesture with a salute to the officer. He responded in the same fashion, and they both shook hands.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Héritier said:

"This is a good example to follow in life you have to be someone who takes the stress out of people than to stress people out."

Tifs Akoms said:

"Congratulations my dear I appreciate what you do the good mood you give people, as long as you do it to make someone happy God."

user5546813535942 said:

"This is a case of troubles for my country Togo i hope a lot of lessons."

maurexyRob said:

"He don calm down, where he see fine girl."

Sir Gee said:

"Wow...Di's beautiful. I love ur confidence dear. ur putting smile on many people face, keep it up.the Lord is ur strength."

Source: Legit.ng