A young lady has shared a particularly challenging time in her relationship when her fiance relocated to the UK

The lady said that the relocation happened just a week after he publicly promised to marry her, an act that raised questions

Many people who reacted rejoiced that her husband came back, saying some others who faced such a situation never got so lucky

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady has gone on TikTok to narrate how her lover relocated to the UK a week after he proposed to her.

In a video, the lady identified as zaynab_azeez on TikTok stated that a few people who knew about it started making her feel bad, suggesting that their relationship may crumble.

Many people said that hers worked out does not mean it will for others. Photo source: TikTok/@zaynab_azeez

Source: UGC

Keep negativity away

She revealed that a few months later, the man returned to Nigeria and married her. A part of the video she shared has her flaunting her marriage certificate.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lady said it all ended well and she soon joined him in the UK. The woman advised people never to let people's negativity get to them.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 23,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Kadijat Oritoke said:

"It works for you doesn’t mean it will works for others.... mine didn’t work out."

YourGoddessness said:

"Sometimes it's not negativity. They may have been truly concerned about you, especially with stories of guys not coming back to complete the marriage."

KING ASTERIX SNOW said:

"this is one good one in a thousand breakfast cases."

sunshineglow22 said:

"I tap into this blessing. My husband too is in the UK. I pray my visa is granted."

Shikemi said:

"Am happy for u sis, am on this table as well I pray it’s end well for me too."

Abiola Mary said:

"it works for me too,we are together in his place now.i didn't let der negativity get to me."

Ariyike said:

"Omo I pray for mine also should come and take me ooooo."

Come to UK as a couple

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video has gone viral on Tik Tok. It was a video of a white woman who revealed she travelled to Ghana to find love.

In the video, the woman showed videos of her on her way to Ghana and videos of Ghana. In the end, she can be seen holding hands with someone suspected to be her newly found love.

The video, which went viral on Tik Tok as suspected, generated a massive reaction from the online community, mostly Ghanaians.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng