A young lady has shown people that Dubai is not all about enjoyment as tourism stories make many believe

The lady who is working in the Arab country made a video of her shared hostel with bunks of bed where she sleeps

Many TikTokers expressed mixed reactions as some who have similar experiences said she is saying the truth

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady with the handle @orobosa2020 who works in Dubai always shares videos of her living experience in Dubai.

In one of her videos, the lady crashed on her bunk bed after work. A roommate was up reading a book and unconcerned.

Many people had many questions to ask. Photo source: TikTok/@orobosa2020

Source: UGC

Working in Dubai

Another clip has her filming around the house to show people the kind of accommodation she has in the foreign country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here is one of her clips:

Most of the clips she has on the page are responses to people who felt surprised about her experiences.

At the time of writing this report, one of her clips has been viewed more than one million times, gathering thousands of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Mustafa Ali97917 said:

"I think the person on the top is living another city."

Funmilola Dasilva-Didi said:

"At least u get job."

user7531594147592 said:

"Dubai sweet na u no get money."

@Bigbenny_Ent said:

"Oga all unah wey Dey there never die do not discourage people the money Must be mad."

German juice said:

"Dubai na ur mate."

user5289708363170 said:

"Your room is nice, its very spacious too compared to most bedspace and accomodations."

EVERNICE VICENTIUS said:

"Habibi if you don’t have money don’t go to dubai."

cryptonewszim said:

"How much is rent in these rooms?"

Dolapo Oyatomi Junior said:

"Yo so amazing Pretty. Love yo for who yo are that's cute."

House girl dances inside boss' house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady working as a maid in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a TikTok video that featured her boss' kids.

In the clip, the lady in a gown was dancing for her TikTok followers when the children ran in front of her and started copying the nanny's moves.

The young nanny jokingly said that the children spoilt the video and would not allow her to dance in peace.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng