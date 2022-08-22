A Nigerian man who got his TV damaged by the shoddy job his carpenter did on his shelf has shared a video

The disappointed man said the affected TV is worth millions of naira and he is going to sue the vendor

Many people who saw his video expressed mixed reactions as some tried to argue out that the wall could also be weak

A pained Nigerian man has gone online to share how his very expensive TV was destroyed because of a shelf maker's sloppiness.

In a video that has gone viral, the man panned his camera around his house, showing how the TV console fell with the TV that was hung on it.

The man said that the TV console fell on its own. Photo source: TikTok/@eddyoboh

The TV got damaged

He said he did not know why the vendor will use very small nails to put something that delicate on the wall. The expensive TV could be seen with its screen cracked.

The man, however, said that he is happy that no life was lost in the process. He added that he will escalate the case till it gets to court.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with thousands of views.

Below are some of the reactions:

txbiloba said:

"You used nails instead of screws."

balogun657 said:

"Sometimes the nail doesn’t matter, The wall sometimes affect if the cement is not strong or much on the wall,so the wall will be weak."

Arems.dev said:

"I will never hang my 75inch Tv. I love it sitting."

user4243257796683 said:

"all those saying the wall,the wall,why don't they drill and use pegs and screws,but rather nail."

Milez said:

"I already knew it was Nigeria without watching the video to the end! Jungle."

demwoodsinteri2 said:

"Well the truth is the background of the console should have a marine board, the marine board should have been the strength."

Stop Fooling On Tiktok said:

"That's very bad experience. I don't know how u first reacted but your composure now is very commendable, a display of self-control and maturity."

