Emerging pictures of two siblings who are in the police for has sent social media into a frenzy

One of the ladies had shared the lovely photos as she remembered her elder sister, who seems to be away

Many social media users gushed over their physical beauty, with many men making funny passes at them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Two beautiful sisters who are officers in the police have become viral sensations after their pictures hit the net.

Taking to TikTok, the younger one of the siblings shared different pictures she had with her elder sister, stating that she misses her.

The ladies got men drooling. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kuvana_of_Lagos

Source: UGC

The first picture she shared showed the ladies striking a pose in front of a station while sporting the all-black police uniform.

In another photo, the ladies wore bikinis as they had a nice time at the beach.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In all the pictures shared, the ladies' physical beauty was eye-catching, as men couldn't stop drooling over them.

See the TikTok video below:

Men droll over the beautiful policewomen

Jack Sparrow⚓️ 1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ said:

"Sweet Jesus!!! I was wowed!!!.. I’ve never admire a female police officer b4… dam*n! “Gorgeousness” is the word!!"

Emmanuel SO Okenmuo said:

"Why our police no fit be like...if she say police is your friend i go just agree immediately...sweet heart handcuff me."

Brave said:

"I go like collect one Slap from una I know say the slap go soft for ear."

User said:

"Maybe I will consider joining the Nigerian police o,since Nigerian military is extremely difficult to join."

Isaac Ibrahim said:

"Can you arrest urself for committing crime of being over beautiful?"

user7392782686701 said:

"Nigerian police force get fine babe like this. you just changed my perspective."

Two police officers in love get married

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that two police officers who fell in love after they met in the force had tied the knot.

The lovebirds' story came into public eyes after the new bride took to TikTok to flaunt their pictures.

She shared different photos highlighting key moments in their love journey, including a shot video of them in police uniforms as they went for their marriage interview. @qweenavid's first picture had wording that explained that their love story started after they met in the force.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng