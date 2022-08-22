A gorgeous bride is currently trending on social media after a video of her wedding day look surfaced online

In the video, the lady who sported a ball gown is seen with a barefaced look devoid of any makeup

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with many of them commending her for such a bold move

For many brides, looking exceptional on their special day is something they consider sacrosanct, and thus, we see brides splashing huge amounts of money on their dress, hair and makeup.

For this bride, however, keeping her look au naturale is something that has left social media users in awe.

The videos of the "plain" bride have sparked reactions. Credit: @ernesang_events_ushering

In videos posted on Instagram by the wedding planner, @ernesang_events_ushering, the lady was barefaced for both her traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

In a video from the traditional wedding, she is seen dancing joyfully, dressed in a modestly designed pink Kente ensemble.

Check out the video below:

One of the videos from her white wedding sees the beautiful woman in a ball gown, looking resplendent with her bare face and her hair pulled to the back in a low bun.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment bride's natural look

capitalmrjosh:

"So beautiful… with her full chest!!! Her kind, not reach 5 wey remain… "

__amyjay:

"She's cute...bt I can't be this plain on my big day abeg."

sandypreneur:

"It's nice but if I am not extra on my day, when will I be extra?"

omotee4luv:

"Her wedding her choice! As for me, myself & I , if e reach my turn, Make up on FLEEK! that's on PERIODT! WE MEUVE "

braye_fah:

"She is beautiful…. But I will never try it … never ever….. my highlights will blind people on my wedding day "

dee___ola:

"Who don fine,don fine…the husband suppose Dey shower her with money everyday cus this beauty Dey rare to find."

perfectbeautician:

"I no fit try am she’s beautiful but for me that day na once in a lifetime so I must finish the whole foundation on my face "

