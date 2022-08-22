Chess in Slums proponent, Tunde Onakoya has shared the story of a girl named Odunayo who he took and sent to school

According to Onakoya, Odunayo wasn't going to school at the time he met her and her brother as they hawked fish in the streets of Lagos

Odunayo's life has however changed for the better since she was taken and sent to school under a scholarship

Odunayo, a pretty little girl who wasn't to school but hawked fish in the streets of Lagos now has a different story to tell.

The girl has been sent to school by Chess in Slums proponent, Tunde Onakoya who shared Odunayo's transformed self on Twitter.

Odunayo went to school for the first time and has completed the first year of school. Photo credit: @Tunde_OD.

Source: UGC

Odunayo had a turbulent childhood

Odunayo was said to have had a turbulent childhood haven been molested as a kid by a pe*dophile.

Also, she never had the opportunity to go to school until she encountered Onakoya who took the responsibility of caring for her and her brother.

The girl has now completed her first year in school and she is waxing strong as seen in the new photos.

Onakoya wrote while sharing the photos on Twitter:

"Today makes it exactly two years since I met Odunayo hawking fish on the streets of majidun Ikorodu with her little brother.

"A lot has happened since then, but two weeks ago, she completed her first year of school and passed her examinations."

He said he brought famous actor, Lateef Adedimeji to meet the little girl since she is interested in the arts.

See his full tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@hux_man said:

"God bless you man. Being able to do this consistently for not just one person takes a lot. Wish you the best life has to offer."

@gisthaphy said:

"Thank you for all you do in the lives of these children. Nature will be very kind to you and your generation."

Homeless woman gets help from a stranger

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a homeless woman who is an artist was helped by a man who bought one of her arts.

She was so joyous when she was handed the N207k which was the amount paid for her artwork titled "Kindness is Awesome."

When the video capturing the moment was shared on social media, it generated emotional reactions from those who saw it.

Source: Legit.ng