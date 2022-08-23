One man decided to wife up his graduate bae before anyone else got the opportunity to make her theirs

Snenhlanhla Mnambathi was wowed on her graduation day when her man got down on one knee and popped the question

The heart-warming clip had many in their feels, flooding the comment section with well wishes for the couple

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Graduation is a big moment for anyone, but a proposal on top of it is just huge! Seeing her man get down on one knee at her graduation had the gorgeous woman bursting with happiness.

A gorgeous graduate became a fianceé on her graduation day. Image: Instagram / Snenhlanhla Mnambathi

Source: UGC

There are a lot of independent boss babes out there who are letting nothing stand in their way, not even a man. Just like this educated woman, many are prioritising their studies over weddings.

Instagram user Snenhlanhla Mnambathi shared a heart-warming clip of the big moment. Dressed in her graduation attire and looking gorgeous, Sne was gobsmacked when her man got down on one knee.

Babes, congratulations on both your graduation and engagement!

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to Sne and getting some inside info on the proposal and relationship dynamic. Sne graduated with a degree in Finance and Accounting and made sure to wait until she had this before a ring went on her finger.

"I wanted to wait until I graduated and had some sort of assets of my own before marriage. We are still in the very first stages of marriage."

Social media peeps shower the gorgeous graduate and fiancée with love

The moment touched many hearts and had people screaming in excitement. It was a perfect proposal that people pray turns into a long and beautiful marriage.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@m_sinelizwi said:

“Yes yes yes ❤️❤️❤️So happy for you sthandwa sam.”

@umahadebe_ said:

“Aaarhh... Congrats sweetie Let the amazing journey begin❤️”

@nqobilerr said:

“Yeyyyy congratulations sweetie ❤”

@nokwazi911 said:

“Congratulations nanas❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Man's Courageous Proposal Rejected in Public; lady runs away from him in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video currently circulating online had social media users asking whether public proposals really are the way to go. @IAm_Ntsiki took to Twitter to share the gut-wrenching clip that had onlookers feeling very sorry for the rejected man.

In the video, it's clear the man has put a lot of effort into planning the big day. A hopeful crowd and expectant onlookers gather around as the man makes his move, slowly getting on one knee and popping out the ring.

His lover, however, is quick to dismiss the proposal and runs away. Left alone, the inconsolable man is comforted by a long line of empathetic bystanders.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za