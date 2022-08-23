A Nigerian lady got many talking after she shared a video on the net stating that she flew to London to see her man

In the clip, the lady recorded her flight journey up until when she landed in London and met the said man

She struck poses with the tall white fellow, but some netizens still expressed doubts over her claim

A Nigerian lady identified as Itohan Blessing has stirred mixed reactions online as she flaunted her tall white man.

The lady had shared a TikTok video in which she revealed how she travelled to London to meet her man.

She took snaps with the foreigner. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ofurenewstory

Source: UGC

The clip captured her time at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos till when the aeroplane was in the air.

The concluding part of the short clip showed her with a tall foreigner. The two did a matching finger sign as they posed for a picture together at an airport.

Some netizens however expressed doubts about her claims owing to her casual pose with the foreigner.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user1177450299346 said:

"Your man get brother Me sef don ready ur man fine o."

UCE said:

"This girl broke the vow no be only Nigeria boys go dey marry white woman."

miguelbellaprecio said:

"Where Una take dey meet Oyibo na show me d way."

favvy93 said:

"Who be dis so she never see white person be4."

Pretty favy❤️

"Why do I feel like the person taking u the picture and video is the person u went for and u just took picture with that oyibo guy."

olymis234 said:

"Una no dey fear self find man go London."

Source: Legit.ng