Young Nigerian Lady Flaunts Her Tall Oyinbo Man as She Flies to London to See Him; People React to Their Video
- A Nigerian lady got many talking after she shared a video on the net stating that she flew to London to see her man
- In the clip, the lady recorded her flight journey up until when she landed in London and met the said man
- She struck poses with the tall white fellow, but some netizens still expressed doubts over her claim
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
A Nigerian lady identified as Itohan Blessing has stirred mixed reactions online as she flaunted her tall white man.
The lady had shared a TikTok video in which she revealed how she travelled to London to meet her man.
The clip captured her time at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos till when the aeroplane was in the air.
The concluding part of the short clip showed her with a tall foreigner. The two did a matching finger sign as they posed for a picture together at an airport.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Some netizens however expressed doubts about her claims owing to her casual pose with the foreigner.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
user1177450299346 said:
"Your man get brother Me sef don ready ur man fine o."
UCE said:
"This girl broke the vow no be only Nigeria boys go dey marry white woman."
miguelbellaprecio said:
"Where Una take dey meet Oyibo na show me d way."
favvy93 said:
"Who be dis so she never see white person be4."
"Why do I feel like the person taking u the picture and video is the person u went for and u just took picture with that oyibo guy."
olymis234 said:
"Una no dey fear self find man go London."
Oyinbo lady flies to Nigeria to meet man she had been dating online
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had landed in Nigeria to meet the online lover she had been in a relationship with for a year.
In a short TikTok video, Chris hugged her on sighting her at the airport, while a black fellow believed to be his relative helped with Jessie's luggage. The lovebirds shared a kiss before they walked out of the airport.
YEN.com.gh gathered that the couple eventually tied the knot. The man's TikTok handle @chriskizito has been dedicated to sharing beautiful moments and funny videos of the couple.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng