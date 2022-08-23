A policeman has been hailed for passing the vibe check owing to what he did after seeing a lady doing a public dance

The officer who was passing by with his colleague stopped and immediately joined the pretty lady in dancing

The tall policeman's action appeared to have stunned the lady, but they danced beautifully still like they knew each other before the incident

A video of a policeman dancing with a lady on a road has stirred lovely reactions on the net.

The lady who had sported a crop top on crazy jeans was dancing to the song Balance It by D Jay on a road and didn't know two officers were coming behind her.

She was joined by the jolly policeman. Photo Credit: TikTok/@hey_itsolivia

Source: UGC

As they got close, the policemen greeted her with knuckle kisses and while the officer of average height moved on, his colleague remained.

With a smile on his face, the lanky policeman began showing moves as he joined the lady in dancing.

His colleague, who was already almost out of the scene, could be seen smiling while the two carried on.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Kwanza_Darling said:

" So when yall are dancing in public is the music loud or you got on airpods?"

That Girl Masechaba❤️ said:

"You can’t convince me the tall guy isn’t African."

Mohumi said:

"I had my money on the first officer. His walk said it’s about to go down."

ednah Khoza said:

"Their walk says, it was all planned. the smile before approaching you , and that's how you trend my son."

nimco cabdiraxman386 said:

"I swear I’m proud for been a citizen of the beautiful, happy and blessed land Africa. Somali."

