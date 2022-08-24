A Nigerian lady has got many people praising her after she spoke like an American, Indian, British and a proper Igbo indigene

The lady switched from one accent to another, showing that she has mastered the act of sounding like whoever she likes

Many TikTokers said that she would be good in any communications department with voiceover skill

A young Nigerian lady has amazed many people online with the way she code switched between American, British and Indian accents.

After she tried out those accents, she went into full Igbo language, leaving many people amazed. Some social media users said that she would do well as a customer support agent.

Many people said that the lady sounded well like an Indian. Photo source: TikTok/@marvelartvoicehub

She code-switched well

There were those who said that they loved her voice more when she spoke Igbo and role-played as an Indian lady speaking the English language.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A look at the lady's page shows that she creates videos around her voiceover skill.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 views with more than 1,000 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user1351689093887 said:

"The Indian and the Igbo hit."

queenbiba said:

"I also do accents but am scared to make videos."

user4401684600045 said:

"The Igbo just hit differently."

mic_healj said:

"We need to see each other for some work."

pope said:

"This is probably imo state babe."

Chisom said:

"Someone should teach me how to do British accent biko."

Be Joyful said:

"That American accent sounded like Australian rather."

CalebsAnikulapo said:

"I think I love this content, your switch is filled with perfection."

Another lady speaks American English

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady has in a video impressed many people as she spoke fine American English that many could not associate with her environment.

In the clip, the Nigerian held up a camera and funnily spoke about a guy she met online who was asking for a gift card.

Even though whatever she may be talking about could be fictitious, her command of spoken American English was almost impeccable.

