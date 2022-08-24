A video has gone viral on social media as it shows a lady getting her nails done invertedly, and it has got social media users talking

According to the lady, she got the nails done with the curves facing the opposite direction so she could type better

Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed feelings as they questioned why she fixed them

Keeping or fixing nails may look chic and stylish, but it certainly has its downsides.

Well, one lady decided to beat the 'system' by coming up with an incredulous idea - fixing her nails invertedly.

A video posted by @sabiradio captures the step-by-step process of how she got the nails - curves facing in the opposite direction - done at the salon.

The lady explained in the caption her reasons for fixing them in that style, revealing it was so she could type better on her computer keyboard.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to the nail style

However, while the lady seemed pleased with her nails, many netizens voted down the style, questioning why she didn't just keep her natural nails or fix short ones instead.

Check out some comments below:

