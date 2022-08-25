Two Married Nigerian Doctors Relocate to Canada, Share Cute Video
- Two young married lovers shared a video of their new country of residence as they vibed along a street in Canada
- The couple revealed in their comment section that they would be taking a few exams before practising in the foreign country
- Among people who reacted to their lovely video were those who also shared their experiences so far in Canada
A Nigerian couple who are both doctors have shared their relocation journey out of the country as they posted a video on their TikTok page.
The married doctors said that they moved to Canada as permanent residents of the foreign country.
Living a good life
A part of their clip has them vibing along a street and train station. Many people who are already residing in Canada thronged their comment section to celebrate their migration success.
A person known as Divine shared her sweet Canadian experience with the couple and her pursuit of citizenship.
Watch the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of reactions with hundreds of comments.
Below are some of them:
Tara.abdul.llahi said:
"Are you going to be practicing in Canada ? Interested in knowing the process if yes."
They replied:
"Yes, after a few exams."
Divine said:
"Welcome️ 3 years ago that was my siblings and I. Today we are applying for our citizenship."
ur mom said:
"Aww i miss calgary seeing this. have fun before winter."
Nana Ebramah said:
"Welcome to Canada/Calgary. Did same almost 2years ago and truth is it’s going to test all your will and power, but God is good!"
Sylva Adaora Ekpendu said:
"Una don leave us o. Congratulations guys."
peaceandrew555 said:
"Congratulations..can you put me through i want to move with my kids."
My lover relocated to the UK
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady went on TikTok to narrate how her lover relocated to the UK a week after he proposed to her.
In a video, the lady identified as zaynab_azeez on TikTok stated that a few people who knew about it started making her feel bad, suggesting that their relationship may crumble.
She revealed that a few months later, the man returned to Nigeria and married her. A part of the video she shared has her flaunting her marriage certificate.
Source: Legit.ng