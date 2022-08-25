Flight attendant Brenda Orelus has shocked plane passengers by saying that the back seat pockets are the dirtiest parts of a plane

According to the glamorous beauty, passengers put things like discarded food, used tissues and even dirty nappies

Some cleaners who watched her video on TikTok, however, disputed her sentiments saying that they do clean the pockets well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An American flight attendant has revealed that seat back pockets are the dirtiest part of a plane because they never get cleaned.

Seats in an aeroplane (l) Brenda Orelus (r). Photos: Getty Images, Mail Online.

Source: UGC

Seat back pockets are riddled with germs

Brenda Orelus, from Miami, USA, candidly talked about how seat back pockets are riddled with 'germs' and do not get regular maintenance or cleaning, unlike the toilets.

Orelus, who goes by Flight Bae B online, told her 98,000 TikTok followers that she's seen passengers put all sorts of things in their pockets ranging from discarded food to used tissues and even dirty nappies.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Did you know seat-back pockets are the dirtiest surface on the aircraft? They're dirtier than the toilets, the seat cushions and the tray tables," Brenda said on her TikTok page.

They're never cleaned

"It's because they're never cleaned. Unless somebody vomits or there's something ooey, gooey and pus coming out of there, it doesn't get cleaned," she emphasised.

The glamourous air hostess pointed out that aircraft cleaners take the rubbish and other items left behind from the pockets but don't wipe them down.

The new information saw many users express their disgust in the comments and many shared what they have seen fellow flyers store in the seat pockets.

therealzmoure:

"I usually put my phone there."

Emil Salim:

"This is very true! I once saw a parent place a used diaper in the seat back pocket."

Luxury Hotel Girl:

"Never touching it again."

Frankie King:

"That’s where I used to put my book. Also, I love your dress, is that your uniform?"

cococat:

"And yet people a t surprised when I wear gloves on the plane."

Curlfused

"Uggghhh. I put my cell phone in there and water bottle."

Chenille Lovehall:

"I was on a flight where a guy took of his mask, sneezed into to his hand, then wiped it on the safety manual/menu in the seat back pocket."

A cleaner, however, chimed and said this wasn't always the case and that they do clean seat pockets in aeroplanes.

"That’s not true I work as airplane cleaner & we actually have two teams for each plane. One takes trash and vacuums the other team deep cleans each 1," said Brooklyn Cantrell.

Flight Attendant Dances Cutely On A Plane

In other news, pretty flight attendant showcased that one can still have fun at work by recording herself dancing on duty.

The lady identified as Athenia Paul, a flight attendant by profession, shared a video on TikTok in which she was dancing inside an aeroplane..

With her phone placed on a spot, she stood before it and whined her waist happily while vibing to the song Tour Du Monde by Uzu Mokonzi.

A lady walked in on her dancing but soon left without saying anything or distracting Athenia.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke