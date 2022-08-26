An ambitious and resilient woman shared her trials, tribulations and joys of being an aircraft maintenance engineer

The industry she works in is a male-dominated one, which makes her achievement all the more impressive

South African peeps could only applaud her for her tremendously inspirational story and for being a shining example of what women are capable of accomplishing

A determined and aspiring woman named Nokwanda Mabaso shared a deeply motivational tale of her journey and love for being an aircraft maintenance engineer.

A woman-with-a-plan told the tale of her journey and interest in being an aircraft maintenance engineer, which South Africa loved.

The EThekwini Maritime Cluster posted the uplifting tale and has inspired a very supportive audience on Facebook.

Nokwanda detailed what it was like to work in a male-dominated field:

"‘Being a female working in a male-dominated industry is one of my biggest challenges, but I am slowly overcoming the fear I have.’’

Even though she works in an intimidating environment, the resolute woman still wants to pursue further studies in an industry she is deeply proud to be a part of.

She also went on to detail a proud moment she had experienced back in 2019:

"My fondest memory must be in 2019 when TNPA launched their new helicopters in front of ministers and many other delegates where they described us as the only marine pilot service operation in Africa of this kind."

Women across Mzansi are known to go against the grain through sheer resilience, which often leads to amazing accomplishments. Mzansi was also impressed with what she has achieved. See the comments below:

Thembeka Ndlovu shared:

"You go, gal. Congratulations!"

Ayanda Valley Makhoba mentioned:

"Congratulations, Nkosazane Mabaso. I wish you all the best of luck in your career and create great memories."

Fezile Mahaye said:

"Yebo girl!"

Farida Mdlalose commented:

"Woman power."

Noks Khumalo shared:

"Great opportunity. All the best."

Kedie Malele mentioned:

"Congratulations! Womandla."

