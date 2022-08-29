A couple's love journey has been hailed on social media owing to how they started and their success later on

The couple began their relationship when the going wasn't good and lived together in a poorly-furnished room

Years later, things eventually got better for the husband and wife, as seen in lovely photos from their new abode

A couple has been described as the perfect poster people for the popular marriage line 'for better, for worse.'

This is as a video showing their love journey surfaced on social media and went viral.

They were together when things were tough. Photo Credit: TikTok/@akaemmanuel8

In the clip of collaged photos shared on TikTok, the couple had started out in a one-room apartment.

Photos of the poorly-furnished abode showed they kept almost all their properties in the same space, including a motorcycle.

They still endured and slept together. As seen in the photo, while his wife slept on the couch, the man laid on a slim foam on the floor.

New pictures showed a couple whose financial status had improved greatly as they not only glowed but now have a new house.

See the post below:

Social media reactions

user4458758732770 said:

"These kind of ladies are hard to get nowadays may God bless her."

tochiuju said:

"Guys don't forget who stayed with them when their where poor."

mercy said:

"This is good thumb up to that man. most men in such situations they prefer enjoying with a woman who was not there for them in the beginning."

@Yamieshumba said:

"This what we call family for better for worse, good things don't come easily."

michellegomezjoof said:

"Life is interesting... anything is possible... if we believed..."

Misidollar said:

"God bless ur union my dear but me I no suffer again with man I know wetin my eyes see."

