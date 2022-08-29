A video on social media shows a Lamborghini Huracan being driven at the University of Cape Town's upper campus

The viral TikTok clip shows the R4.5 million Italian supercar on Rugby Road as students gawk at Green whip

Many people who watched the clip commented, "Senzeni Na?" which means 'what have we done?" in English

A Lamborghini Huracan was spotted on the University of Cape Town's upper campus.

A Green Lamborghini Huracan worth R4.5 million was spotted at the University of Cape Town. Image: TikTok / Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to a video posted on TikTok by @lhelhe.3, the caption on the video says a student is driving the R4.5 million supercar.

The 20-second-long clip shows the car moving about 10 metres before coming to a halt.

According to Lamborghini, the Huracan is powered by a V10 engine with 449kW and has a top speed of 325km/h from zero to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

South Africans responded to seeing the video, and many left comments; here's a list of several opinions:

@AbbyVelem said:

"Bathong ya'll go to uct, it's a regular occurrence apho. I saw a Royce once while trying to catch a Jammie."

@ThobileMamvelase said:

"The pressure is getting worse."

Source: Briefly.co.za