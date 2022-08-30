A Nigerian lady who sells fish has gone online to show the business she does as she hopes to succeed one day

Many people who reacted to the lady's video encouraged her as they said that she would achieve her dream with hard work

One of the videos on the trader's page showed her sitting behind a tray of smoked fish in the market

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady who does not hide the fact that she sells smoked fish in her TikTok videos has made a clip where she voiced her dream with faith.

In the video, the lady told those who think she cannot make it with her fish business:

"I will soon buy house in Lagos Island."

Many people said that she should keep working hard. Photo source: TikTok/@iremidejj

Source: UGC

She danced with joy

As she danced where she was smoking fish, other women in the background kept looking at her. Many people asked her to work hard as nothing is impossible to achieve.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A look through her page shows that she loves creating content around her fish business online.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user8824043150619 said:

"Be happy my sister. You have own business. God will bless you mightily from this business Amen. I LOVE YOU..."

dacyncynthiky

"God bless your hustle."

Ayomide said:

"just keep working hard."

Ashley said:

"God bless the work of your hands."

Daughter dances beside mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady stirred reactions on TikTok when she shared a video showing her dancing beside her mum at their store.

The lady who had set her camera for a TikTok clip arranged her mum's pieces of fish well, as the woman dished out instructions with a serious face.

As soon as the mother turned, the lady immediately started dancing. When the mother saw what she was doing, the video abruptly ended.

The blessing of ASUU strike

In other news, a young Nigerian man has shown that the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike was a blessing in disguise for him as he used it to work on his business.

The man in a video said that he created a brand during the strike and started learning how to make promotional videos about the business.

According to him, he made a whopping sum of N2m in revenue in two weeks.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng