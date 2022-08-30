A Ugandan family has moved to court to demand compensation for their kin who died early this year after being given a COVID-19 jab while in school

Ms Tendo Nalwadda, who lost her 14-year-old son named Jonathan Luyinda, wants to be paid GH₵13 million

Luyinda was a student at St Martin Secondary School who struggled with intense body swellings and multiple organ failure after the jab before succumbing

In the petition filed at the High Court in Mpigi District, Nalwadda opened joint charges against the Attorney General (AG) and board of governors of St Martin Secondary School, Jjanya.

In the petition filed at the High Court in Mpigi District, Nalwadda opened joint charges against the Attorney General (AG) and board of governors of St Martin Secondary School, Jjanya.

Grieving mother sues for GH₵13 million

Daily Monitor reports that Jonathan Luyinda died after he was given a COVID-19 jab while at school

The breakdown indicates that the deceased's mother wants to be paid special damages as well as hospital and medical bills.

Nalwadda also wants to be reimbursed burial expenses and general damages for negligence and unlawful vaccination leading to death.

She maintains that her now-late son and her sister Maria Kabayisanze were in perfect health when they reported to school in February.

School did not seek Nalwadda's consent

In the court documents, Nalwadda argues that the school did not seek her consent before allowing Ministry of Health officials to vaccinate her son.

Furthermore, she learned that her son had been taken ill from her sister and efforts to get a proper report from the school head teacher was met with the assurance that Luyinda was in good health.

“After the first dose of Pfizer on February 8, 2022, Luyinda developed complications that eventually led to his death,” she said.

Nalwadda added that after her son's demise, the AG refused to give them the postmortem report, and that the only thing they were issued with was a note authorising the removal of the body from the mortuary.

Luyinda suffered multiple organ failure

When Luyinda, a former Senior Two student at St Martin Secondary School received the vaccine, he struggled with intense body swellings and multiple organ failure before succumbing.

It is against this backdrop that the mother demands to be paid special damages for negligence, unauthorised vaccination of a minor, loss of life, loss of dependency, care, pain, and suffering at 26% per annum from the date of the cause of action.

As of the time of filing this story, the court had summoned the AG and the school to file their defence within 15 days from the date of service of summons.

The registrar warned the AG and the school management that if they do not respond within the given period, the suit will proceed and judgment dispensed in their absence.

Source: TUKO.co.ke