A Nigerian lady living in the UK has made a video of Barking Market in the foreign country that could pass off as a Nigerian market

Local food items like okra, stockfish, and pepper were on full display as people passed by while trades went on

Many people who have been in the same market said that the first time they were there, it filled them with surprises

A young lady with the TikTok handle @choplife_advocate has shared a video showing a very popular market, Barking, that looks like a busy scene in Lagos state.

Filming the UK market, the lady said that the place bears a striking semblance to Oyinbo market in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

Stockfish and pepper were on display. Photo source: TikTok/@Choplife_advocate

Pepper and stock fish on display

The Barking trading centre has goods displayed on the floor. There was even a bunch of brooms in a basket.

Things like pepper and stockfish were also on display. Secondhand clothes were also hung. Okra, a popular Nigerian vegetable, was also available.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Bisi632 asked:

"Have you tried Peckham Rye market?"

She replied:

"Braaa… I did one time that’s proper oshodi don’t tell me otherwise."

precious said:

"Aww i was in the market today."

Victor wondered:

"Are you serious?!!!!! this is in London?!?!!!!!"

She replied:

"Yes East London."

kesioya said:

"I doubt you have been to oyingbo market. Cosssssss."

She responded:

"I use to live in Ibadan street so I’ve been there. This market just don’t have mud water and alabaru."

Tina said:

"Dats true. Anytym i'm in dat market if always feels like I'm in Nigeria."

Laz born said:

"Wow I’m even in the market right now."

Luxuryhairhall said:

"I legit thought this was a Nigeria market until I read the caption."

Peckham market looking like Lagos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Fadekemi, in the UK shared a video of a market in Peckham as she labelled the place "trenches".

Playing a Nigerian song in the background, Fadekemi showed a place called "The Linda Beauty". She said the salon is quite famous around the area.

Moving from the place, she filmed a public restaurant that had Nigerian food on display. Some metres away from that place were common things like tubers of yam and bunches of plantain that are common sights in Nigerian markets.

