Social media users have reacted with mixed feelings to photos of what a lady ordered and what she got

The post shared by Twitter user @maryochekwu_ sees the lady in a subpar version of the original design advertised

In a similar story, another lady got the shock of her life after purchasing a braided wig from an online vendor

Sometimes, it's the vendor's fault, sometimes, it's the customer who errs. In this case, however, social media users cannot decide who messed up.

Twitter user @maryochekwu recently got people talking after she shared photos of a lady's experience with a clothing vendor.

The post has gone viral online. Credit: @maryochekwu

She had placed an order for a form-fitting midnight blue mermaid dress with ruffle sleeves, as seen in the post.

However, what she got was a sad version of the dress with smaller ruffles and incorrect length, which did little to flatter her body type.

Check out the post below:

Social media users share thoughts on the dress recreation

proudigbobabe:

"The tailor over tried, she would have ordered the body as well."

nenye_lindy:

"Omoh I knw won laugh abeg."

if3eanyi:

"What she ordered? Did she meet up with her seamstress?"

mhiz_foyex:

"The tailor tried."

poshly_omaa:

'For those saying she should have ordered the body, it still doesn’t mean that’s the style. Check the length, Abi them no measure her or she bought it as already made."

officialmamatee14:

"When you order on alibaba."

empress_rhema:

"All of you trying to come for her body… before you post that comment… think to yourself… truly is that the same dress? It’s not!!! "

francesspeters:

"Is there a difference, my people or my eyes is deceiving me The body doing the ordering is different naa."

adebisi_zahra:

"Forget about the body shape, it’s not the same style."

