Achabu, a Ghanaian man working abroad as a teacher has got many people praising him after he shared a video of his students preparing for his test

After the students screamed "no" as a response to if they were ready for their test, he played them music in class

Many social media users who reacted to his video said he is such a wonderful teacher going by the way he treated them

Achabu, a young Ghanaian teacher who traveled to Vietnam has taken to TikTok to share a video showing his obroni students preparing for his biology test.

Filming himself as he walked through their class, he said he will ask them if they were ready for his test even though he knows they are still preparing.

People praised the young man for being a good teacher. Photo source: TikTok/@1achabu

Creative teacher

As soon as he went, "Are you ready for your biology test?" all of them screamed, "No!". The teacher said he knew that would be their answer.

Seconds into the video, the students could be seen focused as they sat for their test.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Okukuseku said:

"Man!! ur students are adorable!!"

Proph️ said:

"Not in Ghana, entertainment before exam chaaiii you no go get."

Abena Kwabea Bansah said:

"Wow sir you’ve been an outstanding teacher way back during my shs days..God bless you sir Achabu."

AkmansJourney said:

"The song’s trying to motivate them like “Don’t worry, about the test cos zeros in chains shall not be ur portion."

Robertgh said:

"Aaaah where from the reggae song in the classroom."

Efua London said:

"Have been watching your videos for sometime and I can see you are really a happy man after relocating. May God grant everyone’s heart desires."

Achabu finally shows the face of his foreign lady

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Achabu became a social media sensation and went viral again when he said it might be difficult for him to return to Ghana.

As some readers would recall, Achabu shared a picture he took with a stunning looking lady he met in Vietnam but her face was covered by her hand and hair.

However, in a new video, the gentleman who is also known as Dr. Wilson, has revealed the full face of the pretty young lady who from all indications, might just be the love of his life.

