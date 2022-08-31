Joseph Williams, better known as the man with no jaw, went viral when pictures of him and his beautiful wife Vania surfaced

Vania recently shared that she was ashamed of her husband when they began dating and would tell people they were just friends

Williams says that people assume that since his wife is beautiful, they make up things such as she must be cheating on him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The man born without a jaw, Joseph Williams's wife Vania has shared that she was embarrassed of him when they started dating.

Man with no jaw says his wife faces harsh criticism for being with him. Photo: truly.

Source: UGC

How they fell in love

Via a YouTube clip, Vania noted that they met as colleagues, and the first time she saw him, she smiled heartily.

Williams added that it was the most beautiful smile he had ever seen as most times people are afraid of him, and they either scream or cry and run away from him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The 41-year-old Chicago man was born with otofacial syndrome, a rare congenital disease caused by a defective gene that prevented him from using his mouth to communicate or eat.

Growing up, he said people close to him tried to shield him from the world, but he did not want that to hold him back.

Wife was ashamed of him

When they began dating, his wife revealed that she was embarrassed of him and refused to acknowledge they were together whenever someone asked them.

When she got to know him, she said that she loved his personality, and they eloped.

The man, on the other hand, says his wife receives a lot of criticism as people cannot understand how they are together

People wondered how they were able to kiss and that his lady is with him for ulterior motives as she was too beautiful to be with him.

Some have even told him that she was cheating and wondered how they had twa twa and that they were faking love for attention.

When taking care of her man, the lovely lady shares that she does not do much except blend food for him, and Williams does everything else for himself.

Short statured man marries second wife

In a different story, YEN.com.gh reported that a diminutive Nigerian man had married a second wife in a beautiful wedding occasion held in Delta state.

The man, Amos Ufuoma Asigri, walked down the aisle with a beautiful tall lady identified as Hope Ogheneuzuazor Ogbokor.

Mixed reactions trailed videos and photos from their wedding occasion as their fans celebrated the new couple.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke