A young lady who works as a female bouncer has gone online to ask people to express their opinions about her profession

Many people said that female bouncers are very wicked and strict during duty, while others noted that they are overactive

The lady who tried to respond to each comment found the replies on her dancing video very interesting

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady who works as a bouncer has made a clip, asking people to tell her their opinions about female bouncers.

In the clip, the lady wore a face mask with her body all kitted up for work. She danced, maintaining a dramatic facial look in the TikTok video.

People had many funny things to say about her female bouncers. Photo source: TikTok/@mkinky

Source: UGC

Female bouncers are strict

People had many things to say when she asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"What do you hear about female bouncers?"

While some people said that the female bouncers should not be toyed with, others believed that they could be very strict.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Kvñg Bêêjay Bâllêr said:

"Dem fit beat their boyfriend."

Onyinyechi Mbaebie said:

"Na dem dey wicked pass for club, dem sabi bounce people out."

Adejoke Raji Afolabi said:

"Them too dey do over sabi work."

Women leader said:

"Na only fine boys Dem dey gree enter event without invitation."

carlyxbeauty said:

"Na una wicked pass."

Funboi said:

"Dem no de allow person carry food comot for party."

Callme_mhira said:

"Awwn I saw u at bolle festival."

Oluwagbenga Abiona said:

"I heard that they are always single."

Nigerian lady training at shipping school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who is getting ready to have a career in the maritime industry went online to share a video of the rigorous training she went through.

In the video, the lady with the TikTok handle @temilade22 tagged her schoolmates at the Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria.

A part of the clip she shared has her and others wallowing in dirty mud as a way to test their endurance levels. Other parts showed the lady in a beautiful uniform.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng