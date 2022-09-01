A lady identified as Peace Ginika has left social media users buzzing with reactions over her style

The corset look which defined her tiny waist left many people in awe and some concerned about the tightness

In a similar story, a video of a bride went viral on social media due to how she was seen resting in a car because of her corset dress

The corset trend is far from fading out of style as we continue to see more people create jaw-dropping looks.

A wedding guest, identified as Peace Ginika, recently went viral on social media after photos of her in a green corset look surfaced online.

Several internet users have shared thoughts on the look. Credit: @reybeycar

The photos saw her looking gorgeous in a green off-shoulder corset top which she paired with a furry skirt.

The fitting of the corset made sure to flatter her curves, especially her tiny waist, and the internet can't get over it.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react to corset look

While some people were in awe of how perfectly the style was executed, others expressed concern about how comfortable she looked in the dress.

Check out the comments below:

comely_jewel:

"If snatched was a person, it would definitely be her"

lavish_tobbie:

"Will she eat though."

ruth_klenam:

"This is beautiful "

ladyb_stores1234:

"Haa me I cannot eat at the party with this sna.tch o she’s beautiful."

eniitan09:

"naso i snatched go one party i ate ofada e no gree go down i was driving back home when ofada was coming out of my nose since that day na boubou i dey sew."

jondperries:

"Will she be able to seat."

sexy_dj_cass:

"Can she breathe ‍♀️ "

rossystitches1:

"Won't she eat at the party?"

omoneadebudo:

"That's stomach trapped."

preshyelim94:

"Person fit chop for wedding with the waist snatched like that?"

imelda_fab:

"Snatched but looks uncomfortable."

mama_shamz:

"How will she now eat parry jellof and amala?"

The pain in fashion: Video of bride in fitted corset dress unable to sit up goes viral

Looking good is good business, but as is the case with almost everything, there are downsides to keeping things glam.

A bride recently left internet users amused after she was captured lying down inside a car due to the fitting of her dress.

As is the case with most Ghanaian weddings these days, the bride sported a red bedazzled corset dress which appeared to hug her torso tightly.

