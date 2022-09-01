A sweet and emotional boy gave a heartfelt and slightly humorous apology to his mom for getting home late after playing with his friends

Children can be the sweetest when they are sorry, their heartfelt speeches show their innocence, as well as humour at times

Mzansi peeps adored the little man for the words he said, and they showed genuine care for the emotions he was feeling

A sweet and emotional boy apologised to his mom for coming home late after playing with his friends for too long.

A sweet child apologised to his mom for getting home late, and Mzansi had a little chuckle. Images: @Lush_Beauty1/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@Lush_Beauty1 posted the clip on Twitter, where many shared their thoughts on the whole interaction.

The video starts with the child walking up to his mom to apologise and explain why he was late. He starts to tear up and plead with her until she threatens the boy, only for him to say:

"This is the last chance."

The mom's words may have scared the little boy, but the whole interaction seems to be more tongue-in-cheek than an outward threat, with the boy's response being the focus of the humour.

Mzansi peeps had quite a bit to say about the video. Most found it downright hilarious, while others showed a lot of concern for the little guy. See the responses below:

@Tshenolo__M_ shared:

" 'Last chance and then I’m finished' it’s so hard to keep a straight face while disciplining these little people."

@Lesmyplace said:

"This one learned this from his dad."

@LeraYola commented:

@bhekezinhle mentioned:

"Hollywood actors these ones. I know I have one myself. Lol "

@KatekoMadalane said:

"I watched this five times, please I think men are born with la genetic of manipulation when asking for more chances after messing up "

@andrewzulu0505 posted:

@ms_tourist said:

"They are born like this xem Watch him continue when he is older. This gender is special."

@Chaukehp1 commented:

"But he really knows how to represent his case. The mother should just forgive our future cabinet minister "

Source: Briefly.co.za