A young lady has advised girls coming to the UK to hold their men well because getting a husband is hard

The lady said that work is the only thing many women are married to abroad as getting love is difficult

People who are living in the UK thronged her comment section to say she is very right about the work-life abroad

A lady living abroad has made a video on TikTok, telling African ladies never to come to the UK with the expectation of finding love.

She said that in the UK, work is their men. The lady advised girls in Nigeria to better hold their men very well.

The lady told girls to hold their men very well. Photo source: TikTok/@queen_fissy77

Hard work life in the UK

People were in her comment section to confirm what she was saying about how very busy work life is in the UK.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with hundreds of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Thank God said:

"We Dey busy o. Night shift day shift. What to do. Even pastor no see members on Sunday."

hotcharles247 said:

"Thing na because say shakara and forming don kill una ...una wey dey look for ready made.....lolzz let me advise you...relax dress up go to parties..."

Geebaba said:

"Husband they uk just that most of you don’t know what you want."

Tommy-n said:

"Even for Nigeria here husband no dey oooh,,, the ones wey remember na,baby come to the house,,, so the thing dey every where."

Anthony4133 said:

"Are you looking for husband come to my city."

thompsonakporeha said:

"The men for UK no dey marry?"

Marry before you travel out

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman used a video on TikTok to talk about why Nigerians planning on relocating abroad should first get married. She went ahead to say that life in the UK is easier for couples than single people.

According to her, when a person comes to the foreign country with their spouse, they already have someone that could complement them.

The lady said that in the case of a couple, they can both work and study while they support each other.

