A video making the rounds on social media has captured the funny moment an Oyinbo lady tried backing a child

Backing children is a traditional way of carrying them around in Africa, but the Oyinbo lady wanted to try this mothering skill

Instead of the baby staying firmly on her back, it descended to her waist and hung there as if it would fall any moment

An Oyinbo lady who wanted to try and care for kids like Africans do have left many people reeling in laughter on social media.

Her attempt to back a child with a wrapper left people afraid because there was the possibility of the kid falling. African mothers have perfected this act over time because they are brought up that way.

The lady's attempt at backing a baby left people in stitches. Photo credit: TikTok/@bmgceo666.

Source: UGC

She is eager to learn

The Oyinbo lady apparently wanted to learn. But instead of her back, the child descended to her waist and hung there threateningly as if it was going to fall off.

People around were left laughing out loud after her attempt failed. The video is so funny, especially the moment she bent down to open a pot on the fire, and the baby came close to falling from her waist.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are amused and afraid

Social media users find the video so hilarious as they expressed themselves in the comment section of the post which was shared on TikTok by @bmgceo666. A particular user said they feel sorry for the baby because it may fall off.

Some of the comments are compiled below:

@user5565648054688 said:

"I feel sorry for dis baby."

@user4427592645707 commented:

"I don't think the owner of the child is having enough children so this one is just for playing."

@anaman54 reacted:

"That’s how Africans ladies do. She is trying great."

@user6036935716151 said:

"The child is wondering without knowing why he is wondering."

@Shakzyijebu9643597179727 said:

"Omo see the way she back pikkin."

Source: Legit.ng