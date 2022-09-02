A man at Suame in the Ashanti Region of Ghana helped rescue two stranded scrap dealers who were nearly swept away by heavy floods

A man at Suame in the Ashanti Region of Ghana jumped into action to help rescue two stranded scrap dealers who were nearly swept away by torrential floods.

The two scrap dealers had grasped each other tightly under a water pathway during heavy rains.

The moment the man sprung into action before another person joined his rescue effort later was captured on tape.

Peeps react to a heartwarming video of a rescue effort. Credit: @Shinylady6 (TikTok)/Maskot

Source: UGC

The men quickly dropped a rope for the two stranded men to climb, saving the scrap dealers from being swept away by the floods.

After the video of the successful rescue effort by the two inexperienced men emerged on the Twitter account of @BaseAfricaTV_Gh, tweeps reacted.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify where the incident happened.

Watch the video below:

