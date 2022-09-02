A woman took to TikTok to rejoice when she finally conceived after three years of wanting one in her marriage

In a video, the woman held her bump as she vibed to show how joyful she was about the new blessing

Many social media users who also want the same thing as hers shared how long they have been waiting for

A woman who has been expecting children in her marriage went online to make a dance video in celebration of her pregnancy.

The woman revealed that she finally got pregnant after three years in marriage. She danced, holding her baby bump.

A woman who was very happy that she would soon become a mother. Photo source: TikTok/@angelwhite921

Source: UGC

Pregnancy at last

Many people took to her comment section to celebrate God's goodness in her life, as some said they have also been expecting to take in too.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 800 comments with over 17,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Pertu said:

"Iyoh I really don't know what I will do.. My daily prayers guys... 10 years of trying still nothing.. But I have hope God shall answer one day."

momma cath said:

"Happy for you, it took me 5yrs hmm i saw hell but all glory to God."

Golden John318 said:

"Congratulations. I pray God bless everyone with children in Jesus name amen and amen."

Skelewu.gh said:

"Masallah. What God Cannot Do Does not Exist. Congratulations honey and safety delivery dear."

chacha6 said:

"Congratulation.....I pray for my own to come."

Benita Peters said:

"Congratulations dear…safe delivery…Amen."

Maud Addo said:

"Congratulations dear safe delivery is your portion."

Dominant hair by Nadege said:

"Congrats dr I tap from this blessings save delivery."

Ghanaian Woman Becomes First-Time Mother

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 46-year-old Ghanaian woman, Juana Antwi, has become a first-time mother after delivering adorable quadruplets.

Juana and her husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, a 66-year-old-old pensioner turned farmer, welcomed the four babies in 2021 at Offinso Asamankama in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Juana revealed that her first child died before labour some 10 years ago and had since dreamed of becoming a parent.

Source: Legit.ng