YouTube channel ThatWasEpic makes a viral video of the host Juan Gonzalez giving away cars to people waiting at a bus stop

The strangers are shocked when Gonzalez confronts them and asks them if they want a car

Not only do the people walk away with a free car but also $2 000 in cash to spend on fuel

Youtuber Juan Gonzalez offered strangers a free car and $2 000 at a bus stop.

A stranger is handed the keys to a free car by YouTuber Juan Gonzalez. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

Gonzalez is known for creating viral moments on his channel ThatWasEpic, and in his latest stunt, the 27-year-old Mexican YouTuber chats to strangers at the bus stops before offering them the keys to a car.

According to the video, not only does he hand keys over but also $2 000 in cash for fuel and anything else they might need.

Watch the clip below and be amazed at the strangers' reactions to them receiving a free car and $2 000 in cash.

The reactions from viewers are heartwarming; we've listed some below:

Cleopatra Nefertiti said:

"God bless your kindness. Need more people like you in this world!"

Henry Collazo said:

"God bless the gentleman that gave that gentleman at the bus stop a car there are kind people in the world God bless."

Patti Sampson said:

"You do such cool things to help people!"

Hector Ortiz said:

"I wish it was me I was in a car accident two years ago really miss that Toyota Corolla."

John Washington said:

"I love your videos man! I also love how awkward you are when you give stuff away. It's so wholesome."

Lady Goes Wild With Joy in Video As Parents Surprise Her With New Car on Her 25th Birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady became the latest car owner in town on her 25th birthday, thanks to her thoughtful parents.

This is as they surprised her with a brand new Audi car gift to mark her new age in style.

The beautiful moment the lady was handed her new car was captured in a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

In the clip, the celebrant on glasses stepped out of an apartment and burst into loud screams on seeing the decorated whip.

Source: Briefly.co.za