A lady has shared a video of black men in Dubai washing plates as people wondered if a party just ended

The piles of dirty plates, cups, and cutleries were all around them as they went about their work in a serious manner

While some social media users said that they would never do such a menial job, others said their pay would be good enough

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A short video shared on TikTok has shown that many people who travel abroad work really hard to make money, even at jobs they would not do back home.

In the clip, men were in what looked like a restaurant's kitchen washing piles of plates. With aprons tied and nets worn on their heads, they got really busy with their tasks.

People said that the men are really working hard. Photo source: TikTok/@janetyeboah31

Source: UGC

Hardworking men in Dubai

Some of them made small talk as they worked. All around them were dirty plates waiting to be cleaned.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The voices in the video seemed like a mix of many languages to show that the workers all came from different countries around the world to earn a living in Dubai.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dramalady01 said:

"If I work here .... plent go broke. I swear."

Its_Esther said:

"That’s a punishment, that’s not okay."

Savannah cat lover replied:

"They getting paid more than they would be paid in Ghana for the same job."

Prossie Nakanjako said:

"that's the work am looking for in order to forget my ex. it keeps me busy thru out."

Alice Okello960 said:

"I once worked in a hotel for a day, they didn't see me again, i went missing with no trace, my back was and joints were aching like no ones business."

Shillah Ainembabazi said:

"Though I need to work ,but this is a no for me, really how."

NimbaBeauty said:

"This brings back memories when I was in high school. I use to work as a dishwasher at a restaurant after school. God bless them."

Nigerian lady working in Dubai

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the handle @orobosa2020 who worked in Dubai always shared videos of her living experience in Dubai.

In one of her videos, the lady crashed on her bunk bed after work. A roommate was up reading a book and unconcerned.

Another clip had her filming around the house to show people the kind of accommodation she has in the foreign country.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng