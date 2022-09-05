A man named Jeff Ukiri has left many reeling in laughter after he entered a shop to purchase a bra for himself

However, he was shy and unable to mention what he had come for to the salesgirl who he met in the shop

He kept telling the Danish salesgirl that he "wants one of those things" as he pointed to the place where the bra was hung

Jeff Ukiri, a funny TikToker, took to a shop abroad where he said he wanted to get a bra for himself.

However, when he got there, he could not mention the name of what he wanted as he kept stuttering and mumbling to the Danish salesgirl he met in the bra shop.

The Danish girl in the shop got amused. Photo credit: TikTok/@jeffukirionline and PBNJ Productions/Getty Images. Male photo used for illustration purposes only.

Source: UGC

Danish lady amused by Jeff's hilarious action

When he entered the shop, he was warmly welcomed by the pretty girl who told him how she likes Nigerian and Ghanaian men.

But the conversation become funny as Jeff wanted to mention the bra and the size he wanted. He kept saying, "I want one of those things." The girl was amused when he said he wants the bra for himself.

When he posted the video on TikTok, some of his followers accused him of trying to 'toast' the Danish girl. One said he only used the bra as a cover-up and asked him to go straight to the point.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to Jeff's encounter with the Danish girl

@Adroben said:

"Oga if na the babe u find go. go straight, don't go through corners."

@Shaban Nonda commented:

"She is lovely and down to earth."

@Kelechi commented:

"Danish girls are pretty and friendly."

@abdullahisani09 said:

"If you want toast her toast her, don't go around the corner."

Source: Legit.ng