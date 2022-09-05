Many reacted to a post of a taxi transporting a passenger and a coffin on the back of the vehicle

The coffin was tied to the taxi with several pieces of rope, and the registration plate was from Zimbabwe

The post made its way to the Long Distance Truckers social media page, and quickly South Africans commented on the pic

An image of a taxi transporting a man and a coffin at the vehicle's rear has gone viral.

South Africans reacted with laughter to the image of a man standing on the back of a taxi holding a coffin. Image: Facebook / Getty stock photo

Source: UGC

The post was on the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, and many locals commented on the comical side.

Judging from the rear numberplate, the taxi is from Zimbabwe, and the coffin is fastened tightly by several pieces of rope to the vehicle's rear section.

Check out the post below that has over 1 000 interactions:

Netizens who follow the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page commented on the post. Here are several standout opinions:

RM Ngomane said:

"I don't see anything wrong here his dead so why not take his last ghost threatening ride."

Yasmeen Wood Dove said:

"He got the coffin at discount."

Kenneth Bailey said:

"RIP, he was a standup guy."

Morgan Moodley said:

"I think he is having an out-of-body experience if u know what I mean, he is guarding his body, so it doesn’t get stolen."

Melissa Isabella Swartz said:

"When the undertaker lets you down on the day."

Sulaiman Musoke said:

"So is this guy is he the one going inside."

Anita Cilliers said:

"I hope the freaking things empty."

Dawn Els said:

"Empty, one hopes, but nowadays, coffins are used for all kinds of things, not just corpses."

George Solomon said:

"Doesn't matter how you get there as long as they find the hole."

"We're all on a one-way street."

Tonderai Tonny Chigwende said:

"People of my country always make a plan despite how bad the situation."

Recent video shows man driving own petrol coffin car with swag; stirs massive reactions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that one man took the phrase 'Dare to be different' to an entirely new level. The unidentified motorist was filmed stopping at a petrol station to fill up a unique whip. The vehicle is literally a coffin on wheels.

A woman, who by her accent appears to be from the United States, is heard saying:

"He's driving a f**kng casket."

The footage was shared by a Twitter user, @Pres98_, on Tuesday morning and it gathered more than 12 000 views in just a couple of hours.

Source: Briefly.co.za