A short clip of big female spenders storming a church with their white garments has got many people admiring them

The ladies had bundles of GH₵20 notes in their hands as they doled them out to their spiritual mother who was dancing

TikTokers who found the big show of wealth absurd in the house of God complained that such was allowed

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A TikTok video of ladies in white garments expressing their love in the church by raining naira notes has got many people talking.

The clip which was shared by @sandysplace1had had the words below layered on it:

"Benin big girls storm church with million to surprise their spiritual mother."

The ladies were seen with wads of naira notes in the church. Photo source: TikTok/@sandysplace1

Source: UGC

Display of wealth in church

A woman carried a box filled withGhc20 notes as they kept spraying more on her while she rejoiced.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady in a white garment could be seen with a big bundle of money. She took her time to dish them out. Many people danced while the show went on.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Ti Hannah said:

"God forgive us all."

Peace annie said:

"E be like say na celestial church I go dey attend."

user5436049937129 said:

"na wa oo this is not real celestial."

Agulefo Blossom said:

"And they are staying in an incomplete building."

Joykim skincare said:

"Which kind money be dis, haaa I have never see dirty notes spray like dis."

Shuga said:

"You go know say the spiritual mother don do better spiritual work for dem. It’s well."

Mmhuhx2 said:

"I beg make u na share the church location..."

bellamakanak said:

"Where this church dey ooo abeg ooo."

ayomidun5 said:

"What’s this, and na church be this o."

Uwailababy4222 said:

"I pray one of this girls come to my man ooh God Abeg ooh."

'Rich kids': Young men spray cash on pastors in church, drop new notes into offering basin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a viral video shared by Twitter handle @Naija_PR, however, proved otherwise as young men threw money in the air without caution in the church as the choir sang on.

Men believed to be either elders or pastors danced as some gathered the avalanche on the floor. A part of the video showed two full basins of money.

After spraying some notes, the men kneeled amid the prophets, dipped their hands into their bags for more bunches as they threw more into the offering basins.

Nigerians on Twitter found the video quite hilarious as some said they just cannot imagine how they would react being in such an environment.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng