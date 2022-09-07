A video is currently trending on social media as it captures the moment a lady in heels fell down in public

In the trending clip, the lady is seen walking down some stairs when she trips and tumbles to the ground

Many internet users who saw the video have reacted with amusement, questioning why she opted for such high heels

Heels have a way of taking a lady's outfit from 0-100 quickly, and depending on how one wears them, they can command attention.

Well, this lady commanded attention both on and offline, but it certainly wasn't the way she had expected.

The video showed a lady in very high heels tumbling down the stairs. Credit: Eonna Norwood (Tiktok)

Eonna Norwood shared a video of her friend, Shamaya, on Tiktok, and it has since gone viral with over 9 million views on the platform as it captures a rather embarrassing fall.

In the clip, Shamaya, who was celebrating her birthday, is seen walking down a flight of stairs while Eonna records her from behind.

When Eonna calls out her name, Shamaya tumbles down the remaining stairs and lands on the floor.

However, the fall was mostly due to how high her heels were in the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media users amused at Shamaya's fall

pweetyfowowe:

"Na that girl cause am, why did she call her why."

triyagov:

"Was her friend trying to catch her by her hair?! "

merolegroyalgarmentshouse:

"That was a very hard painful fall . So sorry."

teesignature_:

"Shamaya had a great fall."

sleekgoldfishdabosslady:

"The lady that called her caused it. Not fair. Refuse to be distracted by anyone."

fweshstar:

"Na she i blame no do pass yourself, you no hear."

angeluneed2know:

"Maybe it would be her last long heels hope she's not hurt."

ebonyfloxyenkay:

"I would have held the rails first o. I can't be found with such heels anyway. Hope her ankles are fine."

kidsnmore00:

"That was a hard fall mehn."

takeoversclothings:

"I can never take this type of risk,the moment I see that type of stairs me I will remove my heels and wear it after going down the stairs."

vaantje:

"If there is a stair handrail right next to you….. use it‍♀️"

