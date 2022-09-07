An African lady living in Canada has told people she made around $600 a day braiding women's hair

The Nigerian narrated how her day went as two customers whose hair she worked on tipped her $70 aside from service charges

Many people who reacted to her video online said that they wish they could have the same opportunity to work abroad

A Nigerian lady with the handle @itzsimzi has gone on TikTok to show how her skill as a hairdresser making braids is giving her money in Ottawa, Canada.

In a short video she uploaded on TikTok, the lady said that in a day, she made around $600 (almost GH¢6,000). Seconds into the clip, she revealed she got $200 (GH¢2,000) plus $50 (GH¢500) tip braiding someone's hair.

The lady shared photos of the braids she made for her clients in Canada. Photo source: TikTok/@itzsimzi

Generous tips from clients

The second person she braided for the day paid $180 (GH¢1,800) plus $20 (GH¢200) tip. The lady filmed herself against a street's background in Canada.

Many people were in her comment section, asking questions and giving their opinions about her business.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered a lot of comments with more than 1700 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

michealsundayezec said:

"People go start to calculate your money without considering bills and tax probably."

mihzzguddy said:

"chai and am just here in naija wasting."

obinnasam82 asked:

"Does this count as 20 hour for student?"

She replied:

"It’s my personal work not student job."

Fabsonfablane said:

"You shaa Don cast yourself give your relatives."

Stah Dianabasi said:

"I don't understand the tip i see it alot in American videos what's the tip for cause I can't pay for you services and still tip you...how????"

twinszionzoe2021 said:

"That's over 10m in a month, thats my job too and more may God grant me this opportunity to explore too and make cool money."

