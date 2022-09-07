A lady born with reproductive organs of both genders has boldly come out about her birth condition called inters*ex

The lady who already has a daughter which was born to her by someone says she doesn't menstruate

While stating that she is single and searching for love, the lady sent some important messages to her potential suitors

A lady has caused a stir on social media after she came out as inters*ex, meaning someone with male and female reproductive organs.

In a TikTok video that has now amassed over 1 million views, the lady said she was born that way and didn't offend anyone.

The lady desires to be in a relationship. Photo Credit: TikTok/@queenofpeople5

In a subsequent release, the lady shared more information about her personal life and body.

The Nigerian who openly expressed her desire to be in a relationship revealed that she doesn't menstruate.

She also wanted her potential suitors to note that she is able to impregnate another lady, given that she has a male reproductive organ.

In one of her numerous TikTok videos, the lady said she is a mother of one and impregnated a lady who bore the child.

Social media reactions

Hamajesty Hempress S said:

"Pls dear,u re beautifully and wonderfully made by God.. u owe nobody explanation keep shinning."

piuskosy said:

"Eyaa. I have seen some like that sha. but you can go for check up so as to know the organ that work more than the other."

@spyro tested said:

"How which i get toto too waiting i want go do for ashawo house, am in pains."

madlion556 said:

"Beautiful lady.

"Dont stress your self explaining your self to pipo.

"My bro is happy with u that all."

rosechukwu425 said:

"Babe lot of potential husbands hustling for you on this comment. You might just find your Mr. right on this app."

user8223546338598

"It could mean ur male side is more active than ur female side.... I like u though!"

