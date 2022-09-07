A pregnant woman asks guests who didn't bring a baby shower gift to leave

The expectant mom asked her Instagram followers if she was right to kick out guests who just came for the food

Netizens were happy to chirp in on the viral Instagram video, and one commenter said, "She gonna have a rude baby."

A pregnant woman asks guests who came to her baby shower without gifts to leave. Image: @earlyandtia/Instagram

Source: UGC

A heavily pregnant woman posted a video on her Instagram page, asking her followers if she was wrong to ask guests who didn't bring gifts to her baby shower to leave her event.

In the clip, she is seen interrupting her partner, who thanked the guests for coming and playing a role in the shower. She expresses that "not everybody" contributed, and some attendees came empty-handed and went on to say:

"If you didn't bring a gift you can get up and go."

The guests were shocked and broke into laughter, while others had blank stares. Social media joined in on the conversation with their different opinions.

@honcho05 said:

"Uhm don't you know who you invited, meaning you should only invite folks who you know would purchase a gift."

@glamuniversity wrote:

"You not wrong the purpose is to the shower the baby with gifts, the food & drinks are a token of appreciation for doing so. If you don’t plan on showering the baby with a gift then don’t waste the parents money."

@ressie1291 said:

"Honey... You already fed them... Guest with & without a gift... Why ask them to leave after the fact? Lol."

@slimvibes_ commented:

"It’s tacky. Should’ve stated that in your invite. I get it, peoplel should bring a gift, that’s low key the point of it BUT if you gonna make it a requirement, state that beforehand."

@realname.robin said:

"She gonna have a rude baby."

@enjen simply stated:

"Yes that’s wrong!"

@_voodoo_chyle_ commented:

"It's the song choice after the announcement that got me. DJ on extra petty too!"

@ohheytaaay wrote:

"Nope! That's what it's for, to shower the baby with gifts. Some folks come to eat and win gifts, get out of here."

