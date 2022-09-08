A Nigerian PhD holder who lives in the United Kingdom has shared insights into what it takes to live abroad

According to the man named Jaja, his salary per calendar month is around GH₵ 17,366.28, but he spends around GH₵ 14,565.27 on bills

His revelation has stirred reactions among Nigerians on Twitter, with some tackling him for complaining

A young man who lives in the UK has said people who are currently relocating to the country will dive into the cost of living crisis happening there.

According to a man named Jaja, people who currently live in the UK are struggling due to the high cost of living.

According to Jaja, the cost of living in the UK has risen. Photo credit: @JajaPhD and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Jaja, who is a PhD holder was, however, called out by a Twitter user @_Nache_1, who accused him of complaining too much without revealing how much he earns.

@_Nache_1 said:

"You people always complain about cost of living in UK but let us know how much you are being paid in your job and how much is your expenses."

How much I earn versus how much I spend on bills in the UK

Jaja replied by tabling his salary per month and how much he spends on bills. He said:

"Those who are planning to japa from Nigeria to UK this 4th quarter are literally diving straight into a cost of living crisis.

"Those who have lived here and are somewhat settled are struggling a lot. May God provide for us all.

"My current salary pcm is around £1550 (GH₵ 17,366.28) after deductions. My total monthly expenses are around £1300 (GH₵ 14565.27) excluding savings. I hope this helps."

Uk is one of the choice destinations for many Africans relocating abroad.

Netizens on Twitter react

@Chynanu commented:

"If you're at a certain level of comfort, living in Nigeria (God forbid there's an emergency) is way better than living abroad. The problem is, getting to that level is seemingly impossible to young Nigerians who don't have connects/godfathers. This is why they leave in droves."

@davidfatunmbi commented:

"One of my older friends who has a home in London left the UK to Lagos earlier this year because, according to her, the costs of living were likely to keep getting worse in the UK and that she could cope better in Nigeria. It looks like she saw the future."

@otega_el added:

"Nigerians should learn that sometimes tweets like this are not to discourage you. Come if you want to still come. Regardless of what the UK is going through it is still better than 9ja in terms of living conditions. But don’t let anybody sell you fairytales about the country!"

