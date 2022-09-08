A young lady has got many people praising her with the thoughtful iPhone 13 gift she gave her twin brother

The twin brother was really amazed by the show of love that he became overwhelmed with great joy

Among those who reacted to her video were TikTokers who wanted to know what job the lady is doing

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she made her twin brother smile on their birthday. She bought him a brand new iPhone 13.

Before presenting the phone to him, she walked to where he was receiving a call. The brother dropped the call to accept the gift.

The twin brother unboxed the phone with a wide smile. Photo source: TikTok/@oyins_gram

When he unboxed it and saw that it was an iPhone 13, the man moved a bit around their compound in great excitement.

With joy written over the twin brother's face, the man stretched out his hand and hugged his sister.

Social media users ask questions

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 300 comments with over 30,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

folorunsokehinde2 said:

"If I may ask which work you Dey do."

callme_zaraah said:

"It’s the way your brother told the person he was on the phone with 'may I call you back'."

Itz Keith said:

"At your age where you see money buy the phone. I just dey play ni make no one come for me ooo."

LAYEFA222 said:

"God bless u for putting such beautiful smile on his face."

dimsyto said:

"If not that I don't have a twin, how much is iPhone 13."

user7221146956575 said:

"person weh don already get iphone."

Pearl Mensah said:

"Awwww. God bless u for putting smile on his face."

Man buys iPhone for lady

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man on TikTok shared a video of his presentation of an iPhone 11 gift to a lady who thought it was a prank.

After the lady collected the phone box, thinking it was empty, she opened the pack with great force.

Immediately she opened it, the phone went tumbling down, hitting the floor. People around screamed.

Source: Legit.ng